Holiday hoops events tip off today

While a lot of people play with their new Christmas toys, most high school basketball teams will get in a round of holiday hoops to wrap up the week and even into the start of next week.
While the rest of campus may be quiet, the sound of bouncing balls on hardwood will be the predominant sound inside Friendship Christian's Bay Family Sportsplex as the FCS Christmas Tournament tips off today.
Both Watertown teams will be on hand for a girl/boy double header against Cascade beginning at noon. Friendship's girls will take on Grace Christian at 6 p.m.
Other games on tap today at the Sportsplex include Hendersonville vs. Trousdale County at 9 a.m. and Gordonsville against Centennial at 3 p.m in the girls' bracket. On the boys' side, Hendersonville will battle RePublic at 10:30 a.m., Gordonsville will take on DAR at 4:30 p.m. and Springfield will wrap up the day at 7:30 against Hillwood.
Each team will play three games during the event which will wrap up Saturday.
Mt. Juliet's boys will look to repeat as Willie Brown '65 Memorial Tournament champions at Father Ryan's Catignani-Drennon Fieldhouse in Nashville. The Golden Bears will look to break a rare two-game losing streak when they open the event at 4 p.m. today against Red Bank. Like at FCS, each of the eight teams will play three games through Saturday. MJ will play either Brentwood or Martin Luther King on Friday and either host Ryan, Clarksville, Hillsboro or LaVergne on Saturday.
Today is just an appetizer for Friday when every team except Wilson Central's boys, who will play Saturday, and Mt. Juliet Christian, which is taking the rest of the holidays off, will be in action, including the second day at Friendship and Father Ryan.
Lebanon's girls, fresh from a runner-up finish in the prestigious CresCom Bank Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., will commute to Clarksville on Friday, Saturday and Monday for the Zaxby's Holiday Tournament at Kenwood. The Devilettes will open with Northeast at 12:30 p.m. Friday. They will face either Houston County or host Kenwood on Saturday and either Clarksville, Portland, Bowling Green (Ky.) or Greenbrier on Monday.
Lebanon's boys will be at Franklin for the Middle Tennessee Invitational Tournament (a tournament by that same name was a holiday staple at LHS during the era of legendary coaches Campbell Brandon and Hester Gibbs). The Blue Devils will open with Nolensville at 8:30 p.m. Friday, either Rossview or Ravenwood on Saturday and McGavock, Loretto, host Franklin or White House on Monday.
Wilson Central's girls will also be in the MTIT and open with a 10 a.m. game Friday against Lawrence County. The Lady Wildcats will play either Hillsboro or Loretto on Saturday and either Rossview, Gleason, host Franklin or Springfield on Monday.
While Friendship's girls are hosting their own tournament, the boys will be at Pigeon Forge for the King of the Smokies Christmas Classic. The Commanders will open at 5:30 p.m. CST Friday against Holy Cross (Ky.). They will catch either Russell (Ky.) or Copper Basin on Saturday and Floyd Central (Ky.), host Pigeon Forge, Pisgah (Ala.) or Franklin Road Academy on Monday.
Mt. Juliet's girls will be in the State Farm Classic at Riverdale's Johnny Parsley Gym on Friday and Saturday. The Lady Bears are scheduled to play at 11:30 a.m. both days -- against Madison Academy (Ala.) Friday and Lincoln County on Saturday.
Wilson Central's boys will be at Goodpasture for the Zaxby's Christmas Classic (not to be confused with the tournament at Kenwood). The Wildcats will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Rockvale and 7:30 p.m. Monday against the host Cougars. Junior-varsity games between the schools will also be played that day in the auxiliary gym.
