Holiday hoops tip off for prep teams

Classes remain out for the Christmas/New Year’s holiday. But this is the week between breaks for high school basketball teams who are full bore into tournaments and or classics.
A couple of out-of-town events tipped off yesterday, including the Panama City (Fla.) Beach Marlin Christmas Classic where Lebanon’s girls took on Park Crossing (Ala.) last night at Surfside Middle School.
Win or lose, the Devilettes will be at Arnold High School today to face either Westwood (Ga.) or Pleasant Grove (Ala.). The loser’s bracket will be at 11:30 a.m. and the winner’s at 1 p.m. The tournament will wrap up Wednesday with Stewarts Creek (the only other Tennessee team in the eight-team field), North Oconee (Ga.), Webster County (Ky.) and South Paulding (Ga.) waiting on the other side.
Also playing yesterday were Green Hill’s girls in the State Farm Classic at Riverdale’s Johnny Parsley Gym in Murfreesboro. The Lady Hawks faced Hillsboro yesterday afternoon, will take on Battle Ground Academy at 4:30 p.m. today and Middle Tennessee Christian at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Action begins today within Wilson County borders with the AFLAC Christmas Shootout at Watertown, with both WHS gyms and the middle school gyms being utilized for four games each of the next three days beginning at 3 p.m.
Watertown will play in its main gym with the girls going at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 each day. The Lady Tigers will take on Gordonsville tonight, Trousdale County on Wednesday and Hillwood on Thursday. The Purple Tigers will face Trousdale County tonight, Jellico tomorrow and Mt. Juliet on Thursday.
Both Mt. Juliet teams will spend the week in Tigertown. The Lady Bears will face Trousdale County at 3 p.m. today in the main gym, Hillwood 24 hours later in the auxiliary gym and Springfield at 6 p.m. Wednesday, also in the small gym. In addition to facing the Purple Tigers, the Golden Bears will battle Livingston Academy at 4:30 p.m. today and Eagleville at 3 p.m. tomorrow, both in the main gym.
Other teams in the field are DeKalb County, Community, Siegel, Moore County, White House and Hillwood boys and DeKalb County, Gallatin, White House, Pearl-Cohn, Community and Eagleville girls.
Lebanon’s boys are seeking their second holiday championship, after winning the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg last week, in the King of the Hill Holiday Tournament at Summit in Spring Hill. The Blue Devils will battle Independence at noon today and either Lighthouse Christian or Rockvale at noon or 3 p.m. tomorrow. The tournament wraps upThursday with Page, Riverdale, Station Camp and host Summit in the other bracket.
Also seeding a second Christian crown are Friendship Christian’s boys, coming off the Sonic Shootout championship at White County last week, who will be at Pigeon Forge this week for the King of the Smokies. The Commanders will play at 12:30 p.m. CST today against North Sand (Ala.) and face either Gallatin or Chapmanville (W. Va.) at 11 a.m. tomorrow at either Pigeon Forge High School (winner’s bracket) or Middle School (loser’s). The tournament will wrap up Thursday with Cocke County, Western (Ky.), Christian Academy of Knoxville or Roger Bacon (Ohio) waiting from the other bracket.
Friendship’s girls will be in the East Robertson Classic against Greenbrier at 3 p.m. today and the host Lady Indians at 6 Wednesday.
Green Hill’s boys will return to the Willie Brown Classic at Father Ryan for a three-day run beginning today. The undefeated Hawks will Centennial at 4 p.m. today, either Hillsboro or Blackman at 2:30 (loser’s bracket) or 7 (winner’s) tomorrow. LaVergne, Martin Luther King, Clarksville and the host Irish wait in the other bracket for the final day Thursday.
Both Wilson Central teams will be at Goodpasture for the Xaxby’s Christmas Classic, playing a pair of girl/boy double headers the next couple of days. They will take on Nashville Christian at 3 p.m. Wednesday before a 9 a.m. wakeup call Thursday against Harpeth.
