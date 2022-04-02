Holloway returns to US in transfer to Racing Louisville FC

Former Cumberland women’s soccer All-American Rebecca Holloway is transferring to Racing Louisville FC from Birmingham City Football Club for an undisclosed fee.
Racing Louisville FC will be looking for Holloway to make an immediate impact moving forward. The club has already signed her to a two year deal which shows their confidence in her by securing her for multiple years.
Last season, the club went 5-7-12 which has led them to revamp their roster for the 2022 season. Hopefully the addition of Holloway will add some security to the team on the defensive side of the pitch.
Racing Louisville FC is a member of the National Women’s Soccer League which is the highest women’s professional soccer league in the United States. Their season spans from February to October while they play 22 games. The NWSL Challenge Cup takes place between March and May.
Holloway joined the Birmingham City FC team in the summer of 2019, where she has gone on to make 65 appearances. Her debut came against Everton in the 2019/20 season and made her final appearance for the Club at St. Andrew’s against West Ham United in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League in March.
Holloway recently shined in the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers where she scored three goals and three assists to help the Northern Ireland team helping her team qualify for the UEFA Women’s EURO tournament for the first time in Northern Ireland history.
During her time with Cumberland, Holloway was named back-to-back Mid-South Conference Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and was named NAIA All-America honorable mention three straight years. Shortly after her time with Cumberland, she joined the Nashville Rhythm, a WPSL club, in 2019.
