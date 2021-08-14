The official ticketing provider for Cumberland athletics, Hometown Ticketing, has launched the Hometown Fan App for Phoenix fans to purchase tickets to home events.
This app allows users to search for Cumberland University’s events, purchase tickets and keep track of those tickets all in one place: their smartphone. Simple, easy-to-use and convenient, the app will offer another way for fans to manage their tickets.
All fans have to do to start using the app is download it to their iOS or Android device. From there, they can search for Cumberland University and buy their tickets. Once purchased, their tickets are saved directly in the app so they can easily find and pull them up to be scanned at the gate.
The app will also work for away games with teams that have Hometown Ticketing. Bethel, Campbellsville, Freed-Hardeman and Lindsey Wilson as well as the Mid-South Conference have partnerships with Hometown Ticketing.
Cumberland University athletics sells tickets to all football games, men’s and women’s basketball games and baseball games.
