Hometown won the Lebanon Girls Softball Association 6-under championship Monday with a 10-4 win over Southeast Impressions at Baird Park.
Finley Illobre doubled twice and Shania Smith and Sadie Steakley once each for SEI. Ella Miller and Lynleigh Patterson doubled and singled.
Other championships were decided last night. Earlier results from this week’s LGSA tournament games:
14-UNDER THURSDAYLigon & Bobo Funeral Home 6, Lebanon Monument 5
Amiyah Hodge struck out five batters to help send Ligon & Bobo to the championship game.
MONDAYDick’s Sporting Goods 10, Lyons Pump 7
Avalyn Broach and Sadie Mosley homered and singled for Dick’s in this semifinal game. Carly Allen, Amelia Friedhof, Lillian Fulton and Alice Pierce singled.
10-UNDER THURSDAYHomes By Huber 10, Relentless Pursuit 5
Jaila Kelly homered to center field for Homes while Jordyn Swann doubled and singled. Mileigh Silcox singled twice and Crimson Hicks once.
Kaydence Manning drove in a run for Relentless in a semifinal game.
TUESDAY
PJ’s HVAC 10, Journey’s 4
Mallory Evetts and Sydney Mae Russell singled for PJ’s in its semifinal victory.
SUNDAY
Relentless Pursuit 7, Wilson Bank & Trust 5
Hadleigh Gant singled as she and Shelby Brandenburg doubled for Relentless Pursuit in a first-round game. Kaydence Manning singled.
Lily B. Goad singled for Wilson Bank.
8-UNDERStraight Shot Drilling & Blasting 8, Adam Wright Design 7
Ansley Apple tripled doubled and singled for Straight Shot in a first-round game which began Tuesday and was finished Thursday due to weather. Bailey Dahlen and Promise Manier doubled and singled while Chloey Bryant and Zoe Higgins singled.
Hayden Johnson homered for Adam Wright while Brooklynn Miller doubled and singled. Ryleigh Pettit singled twice and Annabel Mruk once.
THURSDAYCedar City RV 16, Bulow 10
Marley Pyburn tripled for Cedar City while Tessa Lewis and Natalie Russell doubled as each singled twice. Camilla Humes doubled twice and singled. Everleigh Harp, Laekyn King and Josi Ward each singled three times; MaKenna Malone twice and Norah Dunlap and Austyn King once apiece.
Smile Solutions 15, Straight Shot Drilling & Blasting 3
Gracie Lindsey singled twice and homered for Smile Solutions while Adalyn Pfountz tripled, doubled and singled. Ralyn Rogers doubled twice and singled while Gracie Patton and Henley Simmons each singled twice and doubled. Emmalee Bringhurst and Channing Randolph each singled four times, Hayden Hudgens and Maggie Whitnel twice apiece and Addie Adkisson once.
Ansley Apple drove in all three Straight Shot scores on two doubles and a single. Millie Sellars singled three times and Bailey Dahlen and Zoe Higgins once each.
