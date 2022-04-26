MT. JULIET — Karah Hood singled home Hailey Stewart with the walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning last Saturday as Mt. Juliet handed Wilson Central its first District 9-4A loss 4-3.
Taylor Haymans got the win after allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out one in seven innings.
Kenzie Miller pitched the first three innings for Wilson Central, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Kyleigh Pitzer, coming off a no-hitter in a 6-0 win at Cookeville on Thursday, pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and took the loss as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 28-7 for the season and 6-1 in the district.
Taelor Chang homered in the third inning and Alli Johnson in the sixth for Central. Maddison Stowell led the Lady Wildcats with two hits. Hood had two hits for the Lady Bears, who improved to 23-8.
Lebanon struggles in Gallatin tournamentGALLATIN — Lebanon was outscored by Waverly 8-6 last Friday in a tournament at Triple Creek Park.
The Lady Tigers led by six runs in the fourth inning before Lebanon rallied behind a single by Sarah Kizer, a groundout by Alaina Smith and a double by Karlee Wright.
Waverly chased Lebanon starter Aly Dickerson after just 1/3 inning, scoring four runs on three hits. Kenzie Jordan restored order with 2 2/3 innings before Wright tossed one frame. The trio allowed nine hits.
Kizer had two of Lebanon’s nine hits in the four-inning game.
The Lady Devils went on to face Clarksville on Friday night and dropped a 10-4 decision despite scoring a first-inning run on Andrea Huddleston’s single. She singled home another run in the third.
But by then Clarksville had the lead with two runs in the second. The Lady Wildcats broke the game open with five runs in the fourth inning.
Jordan pitched 1 2/3 innings for Lebanon before Wright racked up 2 1/3 innings of relief as the duo alliowed 10 hits.
Huddleston had two of Lebanon’s six hits.
The Lady Devils returned Saturday and dropped a 4-3 walk-off decision to Allen County-Scottsville (Ky.) in the fourth inning.
Allen County scored the winner on a fielder’s choice after having just one hit for the game.
Lebanon finished with five hits, including Lily Beth Waddle’s RBI hit in the third which drew the Lady Devils into a 3-3 tie.
Wright took the loss with two innings in relief of starter Carissa Ball.
Lebanon was then shut out by Summertown 8-0 as the Lady Eagles scored three runs in the first inning and five in the fourth, finishing with seven hits off Wright and Dickerson.
The Lady Devils were held to three hits.
Lady Commanders cap week with 1-0 win at DCACharley Clark pitched a two-hit shutout of host Donelson Christian in Friendship Christian’s 1-0 win last Friday.
Claire Miller drove in Riese Huckaby in the top of the seventh inning with the game’s lone run against Bailey Shepard, who held the Lady Commanders to three hits and an unearned run while walking two and striking out seven.
Clark walked four and fanned five.
The Lady Commanders were coming off a 20-4 loss at Goodpasture on Wednesday.
The Lady Cougars reached Clark for seven runs and 13 hits in six innings.
Friendship finished with seven hits, including two each by Miller and Gabby Lowe. Both of Lowe’s hits were doubles while Landry West also doubled.
FCS dominated visiting Ezell-Harding 17-2 last Tuesday as West, Miller and Lowe drove in two runs each on a total of seven hits to back Isabella Wilson’s three-inning two-hitter.
Oakley, Miller and Clark doubled.
Friendship began last week with an 18-4 drubbing at Davidson Academy.
The Lady Bears scored in all four innings following a scoreless first, finishing with 14 hits.
Friendship finished with two hits. West scored in the fifth without benefit of an RBI.
The Lady Commanders carried an 11-12 record into their regular-season finale, and senior night game, against Nashville Christian yesterday. Miller, the team’s only senior, was honored.
Lady Hawks celebrate Senior Night with winMT. JULIET — Green Hill celebrated Senior Night last Thursday with a 9-6 win over Oakland.
The Lady Hawks scored four runs in the second inning and stayed ahead of the Lady Patriots the rest of the way.
Allison Brake homered and doubled, driving in three runs for Green Hill. Bryanna Coffman doubled as she and Hayley Miller drove in two runs each. Emily Legrand singled twice at the top of the order as the Lady Hawks had 10 hits.
Alex Felts, one of seven seniors honored, pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win in front of her late father’s co-workers from the Metro Nashville Fire Department. Mike Felts died in 2020 following a brief illness.
Sophia Waters pitched the final 1 2/3 frames. The pair allowed 12 hits.
The Lady Hawks were coming off an 8-3 win at Lebanon last Tuesday which saw Maliyah Wilkins drive in two runs on two hits and Brake two scores on a double. Coffman tripled among her two hits.
Waters scattered five hits while striking out 13.
Aly Dickerson surrendered nine hits and six walks in seven innings for Lebanon, which received two hits and two RBIs from Andrea Huddleston and a double from Keeli Davis.
Green Hill took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, fell behind 2-1 in the fourth, retook the advantage 3-2 in the fifth and blew the game open with four in the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.