Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Hannah Vadakin announced the signing of Jayna Hope to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 academic year.
The Papillion, Neb., native plans to pursue a degree in exercise and sport science in her time at Cumberland. Hope played for the Nebraska Juniors club team, along with her high school team Bellevue West where she earned all-state honorable mention. With the Phoenix, she slots in as a right side or a setter.
Jayna is the daughter of Greg and Jessica Hope.
