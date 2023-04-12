Cumberland junior Adrijan Hrzic earne Mid-South Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office.
Hrzic helped lead Cumberland to a 2-0 week defeating Georgetown on the road 6-1 and a tough Campbellsville team at Campbellsville 6-1.
Hrzic went a perfect 2-0 in singles and 2-0 in doubles. He, alongside Pavel Kelo at No. 1 doubles, defeated Georgetown’s Parker Clarke and Tsugunosuke Hirose handily 6-1 and the duo clinched the doubles point for Cumberland against Campbellsville with a 7-5 win over Nicolas Andrade and Nahuel Hernando.
He dominates his singles matches at No. 2 defeating Nicolas Andrade of Campbellsville 6-3, 6-0 and Georgetown’s Leo Schirmer 7-5, 6-3.
This is Hrzic’s second Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors of the season and third of his career.
