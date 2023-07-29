Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics and Cumberland University’s athletics department have announced a new partnership which will provide collegiate athletes with sideline orthopaedic care and treatment.

“Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics is proud to partner with Cumberland University in providing world-class care for student athletes,” said Lee Pearce, COO of Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics. “This partnership is a natural progression of our almost 75-year history of caring for patients, started by our founder Dr. Jack Hughston. Dr. Hughston is regarded as one of the fathers of sports orthopaedics. For years, he brought world-class orthopaedic care to high schools in South Georgia and later Auburn University. Our staff and over 25 providers are committed to providing the best care for the people of Wilson County and Middle Tennessee. “

