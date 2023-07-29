Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics and Cumberland University’s athletics department have announced a new partnership which will provide collegiate athletes with sideline orthopaedic care and treatment.
“Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics is proud to partner with Cumberland University in providing world-class care for student athletes,” said Lee Pearce, COO of Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics. “This partnership is a natural progression of our almost 75-year history of caring for patients, started by our founder Dr. Jack Hughston. Dr. Hughston is regarded as one of the fathers of sports orthopaedics. For years, he brought world-class orthopaedic care to high schools in South Georgia and later Auburn University. Our staff and over 25 providers are committed to providing the best care for the people of Wilson County and Middle Tennessee. “
Dr. Shawn Mountain, a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, will serve as medical director for CU athletics. Mountain has worked with several NFL and collegiate teams and currently serves as the team physician for Friendship Christian School.
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics is continuing to expand its services with the construction of a brand-new medical office building which will open next year. Mountain will be supported by his Lebanon partners — Doctors Forrest P. Allen, John R. Burleson, Adam R. Cochran, Jonathan P. Cornelius, William N. Melton, Lucas B. Richie and Michel A. Taylor. They provide a range of specialties including surgeries of the spine, hand, foot and sports medicine.
Nathan Johnson, HCO’s director of athletic training, will also join Mountain at Cumberland. Johnson has worked as an athletic trainer for over 20 years, primarily covering Friendship athletics. He is a Cumberland University alumnus and is a preceptor for the university’s athletic training education program.
“I am excited about the new partnership between Hughston Clinic and Cumberland University,” CU athletic director Ron Pavan said. “This is a huge blessing with Hughston Clinic building their facility in Lebanon off of Hartman Drive with our student-athletes getting the greatest care by top orthopedic doctors and staff.”
