KNOXVILLE — Tennessee pitcher Sean Hunley was tabbed as an All-America by Baseball America on Thursday.
Hunley earned second-team honors as a relief pitcher. Baseball America is the second outlet to name Rucker an All-American this season after Collegiate Baseball News also included him on its third team.
This marks his first All-America selection since earning Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball News in 2018.
The senior right hander has been Tennessee’s rock out of the bullpen this season, leading the SEC with a single-season program record 33 appearances. Hunley has posted a 2.92 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .214 batting average. The Mt. Juliet native has gone 7-4 on the year and leads the team with a career-high nine saves, which is tied for fifth most in a single season in program history. Tennessee opens its College World Series run on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Virginia.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.
