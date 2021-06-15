Hunley sets UT record, earns save as Vols beat LSU 4-2 in opener

KNOXVILLE — Chad Dallas had 12 strikeouts over six innings, Sean Hunley threw three scoreless innings of relief and Tennessee beat LSU 4-2 on Saturday night to open the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional NCAA baseball series.
Max Ferguson fell behind 2-0 before taking four consecutive balls for a one-out walk to spark a three-run sixth inning for Tennessee. Jake Rucker followed with a double down the left-field line before Ferguson scored on a fielder’s choice by Drew Gilbert to make it 2-2. Russell walked before a fielder’s choice by Lipcius scored Rucker and a single by Beck drove in Gilbert to cap the scoring.
Dallas (11-1) gave up two runs — one earned — on five hits with no walks. Hunley, a senior from Mt. Juliet who had five strikeouts and gave up three hits, earned his ninth save of the season while setting a UT record with his 33rd appearance of the campaign, breaking Scot Drucker’s mark of 32 set in 2004.
Cade Doughty opened the scoring hit a solo home run in the second inning for LSU. Cade Beloso stole third base and then scored on a throwing error to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth.
The game was delayed for nearly an hour after the second inning due to lightning in the area.
The Tigers, who are one game from elimination, are the sentimental favorite of many fans. LSU coach, and active career wins leader, Paul Mainieri announced before the tournament he will retire after this season.
