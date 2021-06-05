Hunt honored by favorite boyhood MLB team

As a baseball-loving boy growing up in Danville, Ky., his favorite team played 134 miles away in Cincinnati.
Ronald (Woody) Hunt grew up a fan of the pre-Big Red Machine Reds. He attended his first game at Crosley Field in 1961, the year the Ragamuffin Reds surprised baseball by winning the National League pennant.
“My mom took me and my brother,” Hunt said Thursday. “I remember my uncle drove us. I saw them play the Dodgers. Crosley Field was, for me, the greatest thing ever.
“I remember walking up the ramp and seeing the field, it took my breath away.”
Now 70, Hunt will be living his 10-year-old self’s dream later this month when he is honored as a hometown hero for his 40 years as Cumberland University’s baseball coach and for his service as a Marine.
He’ll throw the ceremonial first pitch before the 6:10 p.m. CDT game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ballpark on June 29.
But because of COVID-19, plans are for him to throw the pitch virtually — pre-record it from another location.
“They may change it,” Hunt said. “They have a little side field. I think they’re going to do it there and show it on the big screen.
“They’re going to put me in the skybox, the president’s box. They’re going to interview me on TV in the fourth inning.”
Hunt’s earliest Cumberland rosters were largely built with players from the Lexington, Ky.-Cincinnati area because that was where he knew people.
One of those, Jeff Henry, recommended him to the Reds.
“He knows (former pitcher) Tom Browning really well — he works for the Reds — and I know Tom as well,” Hunt said. “He once worked a baseball card show for me (at the Lebanon National Guard Armory) many years ago. It was a fundraiser for us and he didn’t charge us anything.”
Browning, who authored a perfect game in 1988, could possibly relate to Hunt as the left-hander was drafted out of an NAIA program similar to Cumberland — Tennessee Wesleyan.
But the Red that Hunt admired most was center-fielder Vada Pinson, one of the best players of the 1960s who played in the shadow of Willie Mays in the National League.
“He wasn’t a superstar, but he was a star,” Hunt said of Pinson. “He was a gifted player who never got his due.
“At one time, he had more hits than anyone not in the Hall of Fame.”
On the first visit to Crosley, he saw Maury Wills steal bases. At some point during his visit, he watched Sandy Koufax pitch. He returned regularly during the balance of the decade as the pieces of the Big Red Machine, which would dominate the league in the ‘70s, were assembled. He got an autograph from rookie catcher Johnny Bench behind the bullpen.
“Bench wasn’t much older than me,” said Hunt, who, while cleaning up after the 2020 tornado destroyed his home, ran across the autograph and boxed it for storage. “I had a program and he signed it. I remember how big his hands were.”
He also got an autograph from Tony Perez.
“He came into the stands once, the concourse, and got his autograph there,” Hunt said.
Ironically, two players who signatures he never acquired were Pinson’s and that of his brother’s favorite player, Hall of Famer Frank Robinson.
Hunt never became a big-league player, but he did draw MLB paychecks, most notably from the Pittsburgh Pirates, for which he worked as a minor-league coach and manager during summers while on break from Cumberland. He also worked spring training for the Bucs. Later, he worked as a bird dog (someone who runs across a player who might be a prospect and fills out a form for the team’s scouts to check out) for the Reds. His early Bulldog teams wore red caps with the white “C” like the Reds have for more than a century. He changed the cap to an interlocking “CU” in 1986. He said he knows current Reds players Sonny Gray and Nick Senzel, both Tennessee natives, and pitching coach Derek Johnson, who once filled that role for Vanderbilt.
Hunt said that first trip to Crosley may have been the initial inspiration for his interest in baseball fields, one he fed throughout his four decades on Cumberland Square as he converted the plot of ground on the corner of West Spring Street and South Tarver Avenue from a diamond with a backstop and no fence into one of the finest small college facilities anywhere.
“It had a big impact on me,” Hunt said of that first trip. “I’ve always liked stadiums and baseball fields, the uniqueness of every stadium, the grass. My favorite pasttime is going around looking at minor-league baseball stadiums.”
Hunt won’t be in the Queen City alone. Cumberland is inviting alumni, faculty, staff, community members and friends of the university to a pregame reception at the Graduate Hotel beginning at 3 p.m. Attendees can purchase tickets at the game by calling John Rieder at 513-765-7318. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Graduate. Transportation from the CU campus to the hotel is also available.
RSVPs must by made by June 14. For more information, phone senior director of alumni relations Courtney Vick at 615-547-1332 or email cvick @cumberland.edu.
