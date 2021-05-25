Hunt moves into assistant athletic director role at CU

Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan has named legendary baseball coach Woody Hunt assistant athletic director for fundraising and facilities effective June 1.
“I am very excited that Coach Woody Hunt will be working as our new Assistant Athletic Director for Fundraising and Facilities,” Pavan said in a release. “Coach Hunt brings a wealth of experience in fundraising and facilities that can take our athletic department to the next level.”.
Perhaps some of Hunt’s greatest achievement lies in the facilities in which his team plays, practices and dresses. Cumberland has one of the finest baseball facilities in the nation, second to none in the NAIA, with Ernest L. Stockton Field/Woody Hunt Stadium and its 500 chairback seats and state-of-the-art press box.
Hunt orchestrated the construction of the Benton Jennings Hitting Complex which provides the Phoenix with batting cages, bullpens and a workout area. He also produced the Jeanette C. Rudy Clubhouse with over 40 individual lockers, coaches’ offices, a lounge area and a trophy room.
“I have always loved facilities and creating new things,” Hunt said. “I strived to always make something new at the baseball stadium each year and I now get the opportunity to help all programs with their facility development while also helping out with fundraising.”
Hunt announced his retirement as the Cumberland baseball coach in January following the 2021 season. Hunt amassed 1,630 wins over his 40-year career and had over 1,000 alumni help send him off at the last home weekend in April before the season officially ended in the Mid-South Conference Opening Round.
