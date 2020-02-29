Hunt receives Russell Award from National Football Foundation

FRANKLIN — Cumberland University head baseball coach Woody Hunt received the Fred Russell Distinguished American Award at the 54th Annual Awards Banquet of the Middle Tennessee Chapter National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame, Inc. held at the Franklin Marriott in Cool Springs.
The Fred Russell Distinguished American Award is the highest honor presented by the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation and recognizes a local supporter of American values and the mid-state community. The award has been presented since 1969 and the list of recipients includes major politicians, country music celebrities, military officers and leading citizens.
“I am very humbled and honored to get the Fred Russell Distinguished American Award,” Hunt said. “It was a great event and a great night.”
Coach Hunt has been at Cumberland for the past 41 years, mostly known for his time as the baseball coach. He has won three NAIA national championship (2004, 2010, 2014) and has recently eclipsed the 1,600 career victories. Only six other collegiate coaches have reached that mark.
Hunt has also served multiple tenures as the school’s athletic director. One of his bigger tasks was to help resurrect the Cumberland University football program. Cumberland football was disbanded in 1949 and it wasn’t until the efforts from Hunt, former university president Thomas Mills and coach Nick Coutras brought it back to Lebanon for its renaissance season in 1990. Hunt, the AD at the time, helped build what was later named Lindsey Donnell Stadium on the Bulldogs ancestral Kirk Field home, putting the finishing touches as late as the eve of the 1990 opening game against Campbellsville.
“Woody is a strong Christian man who has always cared about other people. When you visit with Woody it seems like he has a personal interest in you and your life. He makes every person feel special.” director of athletics Ron Pavan said, “It is not about his great accomplishments in his life but his humble character and love for others that makes Woody Hunt so special.”
