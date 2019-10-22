Ice Bears battle to 4-4 tie with Father Ryan

NASHVILLE -- The Lebanon/Wilson Central/Mt. Juliet Bears co-op ice hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie Father Ryan 4-4 last Wednesday night at Centennial Sportsplex.
Ryan jumped to a 2-0 lead before the teams traded goals through the first two periods.
Anthony Paponetti and Ethan Krenzke scored for the Bears to force the tie late. Michael Settle scored in the first period and Sean Caffrey in the second.
Leb/WC/MJ is 2-11- going into an 8:15 p.m. faceoff against Franklin/Hume-Fogg/Battle Ground Academy at Centennial Sportsplex.
