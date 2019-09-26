Ice Bears drop GNASH opener, 8-4

NASHVILLE -- The Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon Bears co-op hockey club opened its 2019-20 GNASH season Monday night with an 8-4 loss to Independence/Summit/Spring Hill at Centennial Sportsplex.
The Williamson County club scored five unanswered goals in the third period after the teams went into the final stanze tied 3-3.
Sean Caffrey scored Wilson County's second and third goals, assisted by Eason Krenzke and Michael Settle. Linden Palmer scored early in the third to put the Wilson team ahead 4-3 before the Williamson onslaught.
The Bears lost despite outshooting Williamson 40-25.
They will next play Centennial/Page at 8 p.m. next Monday at Centennial Sportsplex.
