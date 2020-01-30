Ice Bears drop 2 of 3

The Bears Hockey Club lost two of its last three games to fall out of contention for the regular-season GNASH Cup championship, which was won by Montgomery Bell Academy.
But the co-op team for Mt. Juliet, Wilson Central and Lebanon high schools can still finish as the No. 2 seed in the Preds Cup tournament next month with wins last night against Father Ryan at Centennial Sportsplex and Friday’s 6:45 p.m. faceoff against Centennial-Page at Bellevue Ford Ice Center.
The Bears rallied to a 4-3 win over Independence-Page on Jan. 13 with Linden Palmer producing the game-winning score with four minutes to play.
Joey Simonek, Rylan Hager and Logan Baskin also scored for the Wilson County team. Mark Broekhuizen stopped 9 of 12 shots faced in goal.
Two nights later, the Bears lost to Brentwood 5-4 on a last-second half which handed Wilson County its second loss of the season.
Easton Krenske, Michael Settle, Anthony Paponetti and Jake Panter scored for the Bears. Broekhuizen posted 26 saves against 31 shots.
A week later, the Bears fell short of an upset of MBA 4-2 despite goals by Nick Redisi and Blake Bristow. Broekhuizen stopped 6 of 10 shots before Michael Dillard denied all 18 shots thrown his way.
