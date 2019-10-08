Ice Bears edge Ravenwood, 6-5

ANTIOCH -- The Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon Hockey Club outscored Ravenwood 6-5 Friday night at Ford Ice Center.
The Ice Bears scored twice in the first period and led thereafter in improving to 2-1 for the season.
Linden Palmer scored twice for MJ/WC/Leb while Jake Panter picked up a goal and an assist. Logan Baskin, Blake Bristow and Anthony Paponetti also scored for the Bears.
The team will return to the ice Oct. 16 at Centennial Sportsplex for a 7:10 p.m. face off against Father Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.