Ice Bears skate into third place in GNASH following blowout

Redisi, Simonik net 2 goals each
NASHVILLE -- The Bears Hockey Club moved into third place in the GNASH standings with a 10-2 triumph over Ensworth-Nolensville on Wednesday night at Centennial Sportsplex.
The team representing Mt. Juliet, Wilson Central and Lebanon high schools scored five times in the first period and never looked back.
Eight Bears scored, including Nick Redisi and Joey Simonik with two goals each.
Michael Settle, Blake Bristow, Rylen Hager, Sean Caffrey, Anthony Paponetti and Jake Panter tallied once apiece.
Robert Simonik stopped 12 of the 14 shots in goal.
The Bears will return to action next Friday back at Centennial as they drop the puck against Pope John Paul II/Christ Presbyterian/Grace Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m.
