Ice Bears skate to 4-1 win over Rebels

NASHVILLE -- The Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon co-op high school hockey team skated past Franklin/Hume-Fogg/Battle Ground Academy, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Centennial Sportsplex.
Michael Dillard stopped 23 Rebel shots in goal for the Bears, who fell behind 1-0 in the first period before MJ/WC/LHS scored four unanswered goals, including an empty-netter by Linden Palmer in the closing minutes. Palmer and Jake Panter split the four goals evenly.
The Bears will bring a 3-1-1 record into Monday's 8:45 p.m. faceoff against the Outlaws at the Antioch Ford Ice Center.
