Ice Bears skate to two more victories

The Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon high school hockey team upped its win total to nine with an 8-0 shutout of Blackman/Stewarts Creek and a 6-2 victory over Brentwood.
Facing Blackman/Stewarts Creek on Monday at Centennial Sportsplex, Mark Broekhuizen posted the shutout in net with 12 saves. His Bear teammates took 43 shots with Logan Baskin, Linden Palmer and Anthony Paponetti each posting two goals and Sean Caffrey and Jake Panter one apiece.
The third-ranked Bears were at Ford Ice Center on Wednesday in Antioch to face No. 2 Brentwood in a marquee matchup. Following a scoreless first period, Mt. Juliet racked up five scores in the second to improve to 9-1-2 for the season. Palmer posted a hat trick while Caffrey, Panter and Michael Settle each scored once. Broekhuizen stopped 21 of 23 shots in net.
Mt. Juliet will be in action twice next week to close the regular season. The Bears will face Brentwood Academy/Franklin Road Academy at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Centennial Sportsplex. The Bears will be back at Ford Ice Center Antioch at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to take on University School of Nashville/Martin Luther King Magnet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.