Ice Bears skate to Wednesday wins

NASHVILLE -- The Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon hockey team won its second straight Wednesday night game earlier this week with a 6-4 verdict over Sumner County at Centennial Sportsplex.
Six different skaters scored for Wilson County, including Anthony Paponetti, Easton Krenzke, Jake Panter, Linden Palmer, Michael Settle and Blake Bristow.
Goalie Michael Dillard stopped 13 of the 17 shots he saw.
Seven nights earlier, Wilson County skated past The Outlaws 4-2 behind goals from Settle, Panter, Evan Cury and Nick Redisi.
Goalie Mark Broekhuizen stopped 11 of 13 shots for the win.
The Ice Bears faced undefeated Montgomery Bell Academy last night at Bellevue Ford Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.