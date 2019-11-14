BELLEVUE -- The Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon Bears spoiled Montgomery Bell Academy's perfect record with a 3-3 tie last Friday at Bellevue Ford Ice Center.
The Ice Bears took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play in the second period with goals from Linden Palmer and Michael Settle for a 2-1 lead. Palmer then knocked a puck loose and skated the length of the ice for a 3-1 lead.
MBA took a 1-0 lead 7:21 into the second period. The Big Red rallied late for the tie as they slipped to 8-0-1.
Wilson County's Mark Broekhuizen withstood 29 shots from MBA to be named game most valuable player as the Ice Bears improved to 5-1-2 going into last night's game at Centennial Sportsplex against Ensworth/Nolensville.
