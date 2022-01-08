A day after Cumberland’s men’s basketball game at Tennessee Southern was postponed by snow, the Phoenix joined their female counterparts on the sideline due to COVID-19 protocols which have called off today’s game at Life (Ga.) University.
The game in Pulaski against Tennessee Southern has been rescheduled as a double header Jan. 31 with the women, whose game had already been called off due to COVID.
Both Cumberland teams are due to return to action next Thursday at home when Pikeville visits the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court, with the women (who had three games postponed) tipping off at 6 p.m. and the men at 8. The University of the Cumberlands are due to come in next Saturday for a 2 p.m. twin bill matinee.
A makeup for the men’s game at Life, in Marietta, Ga., has not been announced, though the women are scheduled to make up their game there Jan. 24. The men are booked for a non-conference contest in Huntsville, Ala., against Oakwood that night.
