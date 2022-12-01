Lebanon High’s ice hockey team edged the Pope Prep-Christ Presbyterian-Grace Christian co-op team 3-2 Monday.
Kyle Alsaker scored a hat trick for Lebanon, which co-ops with Mt. Juliet and Green Hill. He tied the score 1-1 late in the second period and gave the Blue Devils the lead with unassisted goals in the third — the first on a power play and the other short handed.
