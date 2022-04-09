Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu continued to add accolades after winning the Mid-South Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week. She was named the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week and released by the national office Wednesday afternoon.
Idamadudu had a strong start to her outdoor career at Cumberland as she took first place in the 200m and the 400m while also qualifying with NAIA “A” standards for both events at the UAB Spring Invitational.
Praise’s first-place finishing time of 53.16s in the 400m is the fastest in the NAIA so far this season. Her time of 23.43s in the 200m dash is also the fastest time of any runner in the NAIA this season.
This is the second time this season she was named NAIA National Track Athlete of the Week.
CU women enter USTFCCCA rankings at No. 20Cumberland’s women were the biggest movers jumping 49 positions to No. 20 in NAIA U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association indoor national rating index, released by the association Wednesday.
The Phoenix received 120.02 points in the second ratings of the 2021-22 outdoor campaign. The women have just competed in one outdoor event, but already have qualified for five events at the NAIA Outdoor Championships.
Praise Idamadudu is coming off Mid-South Conference and NAIA Track Athlete of the Week honors after posting the fastest 400m time in the NAIA and the second fastest 200m mark.
Alana Mack won the long jump event at the UAB Spring Invitational with “B” standards, the ninth furthest mark of the season up to this point. Daveina Watson registered the sixth furthest throw in the NAIA for “A” standards in the shot put to earn her MSC Field Athlete of the Week.
Elise Krone and Sasha Petrova each qualified with “A” standards for the marathon after qualifying back on February 28.
The third edition of the USTFCCCA National Rating Index will be released next Wednesday.
Cumberland will compete next at the Kennesaw State Invitational on April 15-16.
