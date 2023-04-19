Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu was named the Women’s Mid-South Conference Track Athlete of the Week for the third straight week, announced Monday by the Mid-South Conference office.
Also, CU’s Iredia Goodness and Joel Forbes swept the men’s honors.
Idamadudu put on a show this past weekend at the Life University Open, posting two top-three finishes at the event. She finished first in the 400m with a time of 53.65, besting her previous top mark in the event by two tenths of a second. She also finished in third place in the 100m at 11.91 seconds.
Idamadudu currently holds the top marks in the NAIA in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events.
She earned the Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the fourth time in her career and weekly honors for the eighth time in her career.
Forbes earned the Track Athlete of the Week after taking first place at the Life U Open in the 800m. Forbes notched a time of 1:52.56 to hit NAIA “B” standards to qualify for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships.
Forbes earned his first outdoor weekly honor of the season and second of his career including one from indoor this season.
Goodness won the long jump at the Life U Open with a mark of 7.69m setting a new top mark in the NAIA. He also finished in second in the high jump at 2.00m.
This is Goodness’ second weekly honor this season and the fifth honor of his career.
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cumberland hit five NAIA track and fieldstandards in Georgia in preparation for the championship season coming up in May.
Praise Idamadudu won first place in the 400m with a time of 53.65. She one-upped her previous top mark in the event by two tenths of a second. She also finished in third place in the 100m at 11.91 seconds. Alana Mack took fifth in the event at 12.02 and Doris Mensah took eighth at 12.27.
Mensah took fourth place in the 100m hurdles with a time to hit NAIA “A” standards. The time ties for 10th place. Mensah also won the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:06.04. Maddie’s Bittle finished in fifth, Dani Rivera took seventh, Elise Krone placed in eighth, and Hailee Servais finished in ninth.
Mack also registered NAIA “A” standards in the triple jump winning the event with a 12.12m jump. She previously hit “B” standards in the event, but now holds the third-best mark in the NAIA.
Mercy Kibiwott took first place in the 5000m with a time of 17:34.40 to hit NAIA “B” standards. Elise Krone finished in second place in the event.
Five Phoenix finished in the Top 10 in the 1500m paced by Dani Rivera in the 5:02.55 in second. Sharon Jerop took third, followed by Sarah Wilkerson in fourth, Kasey Quezada in sixth, and Hope Britt in ninth.
Ifunya Muoghalu and Jerop finished in sixth and seventh in the 800m to earn points for the Phoenix.
In the field events, Daveina Watson won the javelin throw with a mark of 34.62m. Watson also finished in eighth in the discus at 35.51m and Sophiat Omizi took 10th.
Blessing Samuel hit NAIA “B” standards in the long jump on her way to a second place finish at 5.73m. The seventh-best mark in the NAIA. Mack finished in fourth place at 5.40m.
The Phoenix next scheduled event is the Mid-South Conference Championships in Williamsburg, Ky., on May 7-8.
