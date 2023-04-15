Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu was named the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the second straight week, released by national officials on Wednesday.
Freshman Iredia Goodness earned his first NAIA Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week
Idamadudu dominated this past weekend at the Kennesaw State Invitational, taking first place in the 200m and 400m. She won the 200m with a time 23.84 seconds for NAIA “A” standards and set the fastest time in the NAIA at 53.83 seconds.
She now holds three top marks in the NAIA in the 100m, 200m, and 400m.
This is the fourth time in her career during the outdoor season that she has been named NAIA Track Athlete of the Week and fifth time overall including Indoor season.
Goodness claimed two victories at the Kennesaw State Invite. He claimed wins in the long jump and the triple jump. He stole the show with a new school-record in the triple jump, the top NAIA mark, at 15.76 meters. He also won the long jump with a mark of 7.39m to post the fourth-best mark in the NAIA. Both marks meet NAIA “A” standards.
The Phoenix will be in action this weekend at the Life U Open in Marietta, Ga.
