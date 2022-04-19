KENNESAW, Ga. — Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu, Denis Kiplagat and Sibanda Dumoluhle earned first-place finishes in their events on the second day of the Kennesaw State Invitational.
For the men, Dumoluhle had the furthest triple jump in the NAIA this season with a jump of 15.35m, qualifying him for nationals with NAIA “A” standards. Jaylen Poole finished in sixth place in the event with a jump of 14.30m, just .05m shy of hitting NAIA “ B” Standards. Dumoluhle also finished sixth in the 110m hurdles, while Renaldo Savoury finished 11th with a time of 16.31s. Tobi Iniyide finished in 22nd in the 100m dash with an 11.12s finishing time.
Kiplagat took home a first-place finish in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:35.91. Kiplagat’s time is just under four seconds shy of qualifying him for nationals with NAIA “B” Standards. The 4x100m relay team of Renaldo Savoury, Tobi Oniyide, Sibanda, and Ronald Ndlovu finished fourth overall with a time of 42.07s.
For the women, Idamadudu finished first in the 400m dash with a time of 53.11s. With her finish, Idamadudu was .05 seconds faster than her fastest time this season which was also the fastest time in the NAIA. Idamadudu also finished second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.76s which qualifies her for nationals with NAIA “A” standards as the third-fastest time in the NAIA.
On Friday, Idamadudu won the 200m race out of the 61 total competitors. She posted the fastest time in the NAIA by beating Raheema Westfall from Wayland Baptist’s mark by 0.01 seconds. She has already qualified for nationals, but her time meets NAIA “A” standards.
Alana Mack finished eighth in the event with a finishing time of 12.43s. Daveina Watson finished seventh in the shot put with a 13.47 throwing distance. Watson was .08m shy of her furthest throw this season although she has already qualified for nationals with NAIA “A” standards for her 13.55m throw at the UAB Spring Invitational. India Mastin and Hope Britt finished 14th and 15th in the 800m run with times of 2:34.24 and 2:41.66, respectively.
