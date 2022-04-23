Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu was named the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week for the second time this season, released by the national office Wednesday.
Idamadudu broke two of the fastest marks this season in the 400m and the 200m at the Kennesaw State Invitational. She finished first in the 400m dash with a time of 53.11s and first in the 200m with a time of 23.32.
Idamadudu also finished second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.76s which is the third-fastest time in the NAIA. The first place winner in the 100m dash was Imani-Lara Lansiquot who is an olympic bronze medalist.
All the marks she had at the Kennesaw State Invitational qualified her for the NAIA National Championships with “A” standards.
This is the second time in the outdoor season that she has been named NAIA Track Athlete of the Week. She also earned the honor during the indoor season.
CU men jump into USTFCCCA top-25 at No. 16, women move up to No. 19
Cumberland’s men made the biggest move in the polls jumping 20 spots to No. 16 in the latest NAIA U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association outdoor national rating index, released by the association Thursday.
The women moved up three spots to No. 19, their highest rating of the season which started with them at No. 69.
CU’s men received 136.38 points in the fourth outdoor ratings of the 2022 campaign. The first week the Phoenix were ranked 89th in the rating and have steadily climbed up the rankings. Life University is the only other Mid-South Conference team ranked in the ratings and they are one spot ahead of the Phoenix at No. 15.
Cumberland has competed in three outdoor events this season at the UAB Spring Invite, Pepsi Cumberlands Invite & Distance Carnival, and the Kennesaw State Invitational. Five men have qualified for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships with a few others knocking on the door at standards.
Trevon Sanders has qualified with “A” standards in the 400m and the 800m. Georget Pontillo has also qualified with “A” standards in the 800m. Sibanda Dumoluhle has registered the best triple jump of the NAIA to qualify with “A” standards. Ethan Rhoden has qualified for the half marathon with “A” standards and Joel Barlow has qualified with “B” standards.
Tobi Oniyide is just .2 seconds off of reaching “B” standards in the 100m, Dumoluhle just missed “B” standards in the 110m hurdles by .04 seconds, the 4x100m relay team also narrowly missed “B” standards at the Kennesaw State Invitational by .2 seconds.
The men have accumulated three Mid-South Conference Track and Field Athletes of the Week up to this point.
The Phoenix women have five women that have qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships across six different events. Praise Idamadudu has qualified with “A” standards in three events: 100m, 200m, and 400m. She has the fastest time in the NAIA in the 200m and 400m and the third fastest in the 100m.
Daveina Watson has qualified in the shot put with “A” standards with the 11th best mark. Sasha Petrova and Elise Krone have qualified with “A” standards in the half marathon.
Alana Mack has qualified with “B” standards in the long jump, she has the 12th best mark in the NAIA this season.
Both Phoenix teams will be back in action today at the Mountain Laurel Invitational hosted by Sewanee. The field events are set to start at 11 a.m. while the track events will begin at 1 p.m.
