Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu’s impressive showing at the Lion Open earns her NAIA Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, released by the national office Wednesday.
Idamadudu took first place in the 60m, 200m, and the 400m while also qualifying with NAIA “A” Standards for all three events at the Lion Open.
Praise’s first place finishing times of 23.86s and 53.82s in the 200m and 400m are the fastest in the NAIA so far this season. While her 200m time also set a new facility record. She ran a 7.47s in the 60m which is currently tied for second best in the NAIA thus far.
She is the first Cumberland track athlete to earn an NAIA National Athlete of the Week honor.
Idamadudu is set to take the track along with the rest of the Phoenix at the Mid-South Conference Track and Field Championships from Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 18-19.
CU women enter USTFCCCA ratings
Cumberland’s women moved up 72 spots to rank 24th in the third installment of the NAIA U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association indoor national rating index, released by the association Wednesday.
The Phoenix received 52.11 points in the third ratings of the 2021-22 campaign. Cumberland has three NAIA automatic qualifying marks this season, all by Praise Idamadudu (60m, 200m, and 400m).
Alana Mack previously won the Women’s MSC Track Athlete of the Week the week of January 10 for her efforts in the 55m dash and the long jump.
The fourth edition of the USTFCCCA national rating index will be released Feb. 16.
Cumberland will compete Feb. 18 at the MSC Indoor Track & Field Championships in Louisville, Ky.
