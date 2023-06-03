Cumberland track star Praise Idamadudu was named the 2023 United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, announced Thursday by the organization.

Idamadudu earns the award fresh off winning a pair of individual NAIA national championships last week. She is the first track and field athlete to garner National Athlete of the Year honors in program history and joins a short list of two in all of Cumberland history. Matt Greener was named the NAIA Baseball Player of the Year in 2010.

