Cumberland track star Praise Idamadudu was named the 2023 United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, announced Thursday by the organization.
Idamadudu earns the award fresh off winning a pair of individual NAIA national championships last week. She is the first track and field athlete to garner National Athlete of the Year honors in program history and joins a short list of two in all of Cumberland history. Matt Greener was named the NAIA Baseball Player of the Year in 2010.
Idamadudu, a sophomore from Nigeria, scored 21.5 points in track events at last week’s NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Indiana. She swept the 200- and 400-meter titles, in addition to anchoring the third-place 4×100 relay. Her prowess was on full display at the Mid-South Conference Outdoor Championships where she scored 35 points behind individual titles in the 100, 200 and 400, as well as totes on the first-place 4×100 and 4×400 relays. At the end of the regular season, Idamadudu was ranked first or second nationally in three different individual events: 100, 200 and 400.
She already has a very decorated career in just two seasons earning nine All-American honors and three individual national titles. She has claimed 10 conference titles and has been Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year and earned MSC Athlete of the Year honors this season. She helped the women’s track & field team to a seventh-place finish at nationals this season, the highest finish in program history. All this while collecting numerous Mid-South Conference Track Athlete of the Week awards and numerous NAIA Track Athlete of the Week honors.
