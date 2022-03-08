BROOKINGS, S.D. — Cumberland’s Praise Idamadudu and Georget Pontillo finished as national runners up in three events earning themselves NAIA All-America honors on the final day of the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships. Idamadudu earned two second-place finishes in the 200-meter and 400-meter events.
She finished with a time of 23.62 in the 200 meters. Raheema Westfall won the event with a time of 23.56, just six hundredths of a second faster than Idamadudu.
In the 400 meter, she crossed the line with a time of 53.99. Joy Abu from William Carey was the event winner with a time of 53.49.
Pontillo took runner-up honors in the 800-meters event on the men’s side. He finished with a time of 1.51:58 for second place. Clayton VanDyke from Lewis Clark State won the 800 meters with a time of 1.50:89.
Sibanda Dumoluhle was set to compete in the triple jump, but did not after earning All-America honors in the long jump Friday.
Dumoluhle became the first NAIA Indoor Track & Field All-American of the 2022 season after a seventh-place finish in the long jump. His best jump came on his final attempt measuring 7.23 meters.
On the men’s side, Oklahoma City claimed the national title for the first time ever. Indiana Tech finished in second and Indiana Wesleyan took third.
Indiana Tech won its second straight Indoor title for the women. William Carey finished as the runner up for the third year in a row and Concordia (Neb.) took third.
