Idamadudu qualifies for NAIA Nationals in three events at Lion Open

JOPLIN, Mo.— Cumberland’s indoor track and field teams took the trip this past weekend to Missouri Southern to compete at the Lion Open.
Both teams had solid showings, including the incredible performance of Praise Idamadudu for the women.
The freshman posted three first-place finishes in the 60m dash, 200m, and 400m.
In the 60m dash, she posted a time of 7.47 seconds, the third-fastest time in the NAIA this season, qualifying her with “A” standards for the national championship meet.
Idamadudu followed that performance with a time of 24.23 seconds in the 200m, which is the fastest time in the NAIA this season.
She then recorded a first-place time of 54.53 seconds in the 400m which is also the fastest time in the NAIA this season.
Sophiat Omiz earned a third-place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 12.75m.
Daveina Wilson also had a strong day throwing as she posted a second-place finishing distance of 11.86m.
For the men, Renaldo Savoury earned a first-place finish in the heptathlon.
Savoury finished first in the 60m dash, third in the long jump, third in the shot put, second in the high jump, first in the 60m hurdles, first in the pole vault, and third in the 1000m run. The sophomore finished the event with a mark of 4480 points.
Georget Pontillo also posted a solid run in the 800m as he finished with a time of 1:56.43, good for first place in the event.
The Phoenix are scheduled to take the track at the Mid-South Conference Track and Field Championships to be held on Feb. 18-19 in Louisville.
