Cumberland University athletics hosted its second annual Awards Night in Alumni Hall on Sunday night giving honors and recognition to the contributions of the school’s student-athletes during the 2022-23 year.
The head coach of each sport nominated a student-athlete for the Male and Female Athlete of the Year and the Male and Female Freshman of the Year.
The Male Athlete of the Year for 2022-23 is baseball player Cole Turney, who has tied the school record in home runs in a season at 28, which is the best in the NAIA, leading the nation in batting average at .526, on-base percentage and slugging.
Each mark is not just the top mark in the NAIA, but they are best across all levels of college baseball.
The Female Athlete of the Year is women’s track and field star Praise Idamadudu. This is the second straight year she has won the award as she continues to shine on the track. Idamadudu had two national runners-up finishes during the indoor season in the 60m and 200m. She has had an even more impressive outdoor season as she stands on top of the mountain with three top marks in the 100m, 200m, and 400m.
The Male Freshman of the Year is distance running star Jason Bowers. The freshman from Parys, South Africa, has been dominant in cross country and on the track so far.
In the fall, Bowers won five cross country meets, and was named MSC Freshman and Runner of the Year. He was named NAIA Runner of the Week four times and earned the program’s first All-American.
This spring, Bowers won the track and field program’s fourth national championship in the mile and holds top marks in two events during the outdoor season.
Bowers was also presented with the first-ever Dr. Paul Stumb President’s Award given to him by Cumberland president Paul Stumb. The award will stay in Stumb’s office as a student-athlete’s name is added each year.
The Female Freshman of the Year is women’s volleyball player Hazel Konkel. She finished second on the team in kills posting 274 this season with the highest hit percentage at .428. Konkel also led the team in blocks with 109 this season helping her earn one Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.
The Male and Female Student-Athlete of the Year Award was presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA with the most hours taken.
The Male winner was Dylan Forbes from baseball and the female winner was Faith Weitzel from women’s volleyball.
The Team Sportsmanship Award went to men’s tennis for the second straight season.
