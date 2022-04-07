Cumberland freshman Praise Idamadudu was named Mid-South Conference Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, conference officials announced Monday.
Freshman Daveina Watson was named Mid-South Conference Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week,
Idamadudu had the best performance at the UAB Spring Invitational last week as she took first place in the 200m, and the 400m while also qualifying with NAIA “A” standards for both events.
Praise’s first-place finishing times of 53.16s in the 400m is the fastest in the NAIA so far this season. Her time of 23.43s in the 200m dash is also the fastest time of any runner in the NAIA this season. This is the second MSC Track Athlete of the Week award of her career.
Watson had a great performance in the shotput at the UAB Spring Invitational last weekend as she took first place in the event and hit NAIA “A” standards to qualify her for nationals.
Daveina’s first-place throwing distance of 13.55m is the sixth farthest in the NAIA this season. This is the first MSC Field Athlete of the Week award of her career.
Sanders earns MSC Men’s Track honorCumberland senior Trevon Sanders was named Mid-South Conference Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week, released by conference officials Monday.
Sanders had a great performance at the UAB Spring Invitational last week as he took first place in the 400m, and the 800m while also qualifying with NAIA “A” standards for both events.
Trevon’s first-place finishing time of 48.16s in the 400m is the 14th fastest in the NAIA so far this season.
His time of 1:52.46s in the 200m dash is tied for the fifth-fastest time of any runner in the NAIA this season.
This is the first MSC Track Athlete of the Week award of his career.
