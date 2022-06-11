Idamadudu wins 4x100m relay gold at African Athletics Championships

Fresh off of the greatest season a women’s track and field athlete has put up in Cumberland history, Praise Idamadudu won a gold medal representing her home country, Nigeria, in the 4x100-meter relays at the 2022 African Athletics Championships.
The team made up of Idamadudu, Tima Godbless, Praise Ofoku and Tobi Amusan crossed the line in a time of 44.45 seconds to take first.
The team shocked everyone after posting the slowest qualifying time in the preliminary heats yesterday.
With the win, Idamadudu and the Nigerian women’s 4x100m relay team will race again at the World Athletics Championships next month in Eugene, Oregon.
Idamadudu won the national championship this season in the outdoor 400m and was a four time All-American finishing as the NAIA runner-up in the Indoor 200m and 400m and the outdoor 200m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.