An “obscure” NAIA rule led to Cumberland’s baseball team forfeiting 22 wins just as the Phoenix were on the verge of winning their first conference championship in nine years.
According to a release issued by the school last Friday, the school accepted a transfer in January believing he was in good standing. He was under a two-semester suspension from the NCAA. CU officials believed, based on information from his previous school, he was in good academic standing with no disciplinary issues and, thus, was eligible to compete at the NAIA school. The release said the NAIA cleared the player for competition.
The release included this statement from CU president Paul Stumb:
“Last week, our athletic department was notified that a player on our baseball team was deemed potentially ineligible by the NAIA. We immediately investigated this situation, and discovered that although the player had been deemed eligible to compete by both his previous institution and the NAIA, we failed to comply with an obscure NAIA policy. The policy states that the player must sit out for two semesters, and he only sat out for one semester. As soon as we realized we were in violation, we self-reported the issue to the NAIA and forfeited every game in which the player competed.
Although inadvertent, we accept full responsibility for this error, and I remain very proud of our athletic director Ron Pavan, and the coaching staff as they have continued to demonstrate integrity in bringing this mistake to light and taking necessary corrective action. Lastly, I want you to know that this was an isolated incident and that we have already taken action to ensure that similar violations are not repeated.”
Cumberland completed its Mid-South Conference regular season over the weekend at Tennessee Southern. The Phoenix will play in the conference tournament’s best-of-three opening round, from which they would have earned a bye with a regular-season championship, later this week on the road with the winner advancing to Bowling Green, Ky.
The Phoenix, who had been receiving votes in the NAIA polls in recent weeks as the team heated up after a slow start, will almost certainly have to win the conference tournament to qualify for the NAIA National Tournament.
