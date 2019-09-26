Interesting Week 6 non-region matchups

Gallatin and Beech are 5-0 and on a collision course for a Week 10 showdown in Region 6-5A.
In the meantime, the Green Wave and Buccaneers will make side trips to Wilson County and Lebanon where the Wildcats and Blue Devils can get their own first-hand look at handicapping that Sumner County showdown.
Of course, Lebanon and Wilson Central have their own Week 10 battle which, with each passing week, is looming larger and larger in the Region 4-6A race.
One region race which will become much clearer is in the East Region where Friendship Christian will travel to Seymour to take on King's Academy in a battle of 3-0 league teams, with the winner getting the inside track to a probable championship. Mt. Juliet Christian, which has a loss to King's but will face Friendship in Week 9, and Donelson Christian, with a loss to FCS with a Week 11 meeting pending at MJCA, are next in line in the standings. The Saints, who only have nine regular-season games this season, has the first of their two bye weeks this week.
Beech at Lebanon
The good news for the Blue Devils is this homecoming game at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium is a non-region contest.
"They're good," Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Bucs in an understatement. "Most of their kids are coming back from last year's team that went to the semifinals.
"They're an experienced football team who take on the personality of their head coach (Anthony Crabtree) -- hard-nosed, likes to play a physical brand of football."
Beech will run a smokestack-I among other run-oriented formations.
"They're going to run the football right at you," Gentry said. "They have a lot of power-running sets. It could get into a rugby scrum real quick."
The Bucs play defense like they do offense, with a 3-4, Cover-3 look.
"Very physical," Gentry said. "They're disciplined. (Crabtree) and his staff do a good job. They'll come in prepared and ready to go."
Beech should appreciate the face Lebanon edged the Bucs' arch-rival Hendersonville 21-20 last week in a game sure to have region/playoff repercussions a month from now.
"It was big in terms of our goal of possibly hosting a playoff game," Gentry said. "They have been second two years in a row. We wanted to take that spot somewhere down the road and hopefully this win gets us a step closer to that."
It was a team effort in that three quarterbacks led the Blue Devils to their third win of the season against two losses. Starter Breeze Copas went out with an injured non-throwing shoulder in the third quarter. Freshman Jaylen Abston took most of the snaps in the fourth quarter while junior Eli Clemmons threw the game-winning touchdown pass.
"It's good to have kids who come in and not miss a beat," Gentry said. "They each bring something different to the table. It depends on what you want."
What you usually want is a senior leader. Copas' availability was uncertain as of Monday.
"He's better than he was Friday night," Gentry said. "We'll evaluate it day by day. He is a tough kid and a competitor and I'm sure he'll find any way to play on homecoming his senior year."
Gallatin at Wilson Central
The Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season. But with the undefeated Green Wave coming to Gladeville, there's no time to mope about the 42-17 loss to Mt. Juliet.
"We have to regroup," Wildcat coach Brad Dedman said. "We've got a good Gallatin team coming in and we got to put that loss behind us."
The 2019 Green Wave look a lot like those Gallatin teams of old which won three state championships from 1978-92 under legendary coach Calvin Short -- big, fast and aggressive with a workhorse running back.
"They are physical on defense, big, fast," Dedman said of Gallatin's 3-4/4-2-5 defense. "They play very sound.
"Linebacker play (former Cumberland, Friendship Christian and Lebanon assistant Sean Corbitt is Gallatin's LB coach) is really good. Secondary stays with their guy. They play man defense and do really good job of putting pressure on quarterbacks."
SEE MATCHUPS/PAGE B6
The offense starts with running back Spencer Briggs, whose 50-yard touchdown run was the difference in Gallatin's 7-0 win at Mt. Juliet two weeks ago. He ran for 176 yards against the Golden Bears' vaunted defense.
"He has some good moves to make you miss," Dedman said of Briggs. "He's really tough to bring down at times.
"Their offensive line probably does not get the credit it deserves. They all move well. They do a good job of getting off the ball and moving their feet."
And then there is senior quarterback Isaiah Briscoe, who runs the ball when Briggs doesn't.
"(Briscoe) does a great job of running their offense," Dedman said. "He does a good job of reading his keys. He throws the ball well and uses his legs well.
"They play really hard -- 48 minutes. They don't line up wrong ... They do their job and that's really all you can ask of them. It's going to be a really big challenge this week."
White House at Watertown
Two tradition-loaded programs which haven't played each other in generations will match up in a relatively pressure-free game at Robinson Stadium.
Jeff Porter stepped down last December after 32 years and 269 wins, which included a state championship in 1997. One of his former player and most recent offensive coordinator Ryan Hamilton is now the head coach. The Blue Devils rely on the run out of the I with some spread mixed in. They run a mixture of odd and even fronts on defense.
"They're traditionally a strong football program," Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. "We've stepped up a couple of classes (playing) a 4A team. We'll see where we're at. We'll have a test Friday night.
"It's a non-region game, so other than the W and the L, there's really no consequence to it."
Both teams are 4-1. Watertown is coming off a Region 4-2A win at Cascade while White House lost 34-24 to area, and region, rival Springfield, which hasn't lost since Week 1 at Wilson Central.
"Should be a good ballgame," Webster said.
Friendship Christian at King's Academy
Not many people saw this coming -- Friendship vs. King's sporting identical 3-2 season records and 3-0 in the East Region -- playing for the league lead at midseason with the winner grabbing the inside track to the championship.
But the records may be the only similarities between the teams. The Lions have outscored their opponents 227-170 while Friendship has put up a season score of 129-64. While King's will throw the ball all over the place, Friendship stays on the ground, which might be the perfect antidote for slowing the TKA attack.
"Anybody that scores a lot of points wants the ball quick and we would like to keep the ball as long as we can," Commander coach John McNeal said. "We're not as big a throwing team ... so we got to do it on the ground."
But McNeal said the Commanders have to tighten some screws which came loose in last week's 30-23 loss to Davidson Academy.
"We made some mistakes last week that we got to get better at this week, and I feel like we will," McNeal said. "We gave up some passing plays last week that we got to get better at.
"Nobody wants to lose, but if we can learn from it and make some improvements and changes, it can work to our advantage."
Something else which has worked to Friendship's advantage is the kicking of junior Neill Kane, whose 41-yard field goal last week set a school record, breaking the previous mark of 40 set by James Meadows in 2003 against Mt. Juliet Christian. He is 4-of-5 on three-pointers this season at a school where (like many high schools, especially smaller ones) field goals can be rare.
"He's gotten better every year from seventh-grade year 'till now," McNeal said. "He's a weapon so why not utilize him?
"The biggest thing with Kane is kicking the ball in the end zone. That is huge. That's as much of a weapon as field goals. When you don't have to defend returning kickoffs and most of the time start at the 35, getting them on the 20 is huge. If you can go three and out, you're going to get the ball near midfield a lot of times."
Maplewood at Mt. Juliet
Like Watertown vs. White House, this homecoming contest could be an interesting non-region matchup of successful programs, though Maplewood's 1-4 record is deceiving, Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said.
"They're not going to look at Mt. Juliet with awe and wonder because they have played a tremendously tough schedule so far," Perry said of the Panthers. "They've played two undefeated teams and a really good Marshall County team. They haven't had a break, yet."
Losses to Hillsboro and East Nashville as well as to Pearl-Cohn and Marshall County (last week) are sandwiched around a Week 3 win over Lawrence County.
"I don't know how many good teams would fare that much better with that schedule," Perry said.
Maplewood has begun life after two-sport star Bo Hodges.
"They'll spread you out ... get it to the athletes in space," Perry said. "(Coach) Arcentae (Broome) has always been good at adapting to his personnel. They've also gone under center and run in I-formation and done a good job of it."
The Panthers' even-front defense is fast, Perry said.
"Maplewood's always been known for their defenses," Perry said. "Can play man coverages and challenge receivers and let their playmakers (their linebackers, their second-level guys) run and hit."
Mt. Juliet leads Region 4-6A at 2-0. But the Golden Bears are 2-2 for the season.
"We've talked a lot this week about us and how we can get out of our own way," Perry said. "Our effort all season long has been outstanding, but we've got to get away from turnovers and make our life easier."
