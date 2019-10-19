It's back to the 'Boro for Watertown

WATERTOWN -- Watertown roared into a third straight state volleyball tournament with a 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 sectional triumph over Chattanooga Arts & Sciences onThursday night.
The Lady Purple Tigers improved to 31-5 going into next week's championships in Murfreesboro.
Natalie Fountain led all hitters with 10 kills while Mikayla Nix notched eight, Brookelyn Davis seven, Abby Parkerson five, Brittni Allison two and Morgan Brown.
Davis set up 17 assists and Mackailyn Cherry 16.
Watertown earned nine points from the net on blocks with Parkerson picking up three solo and three assisted blocks.
Davis had two solos and an assist, Nix two assisted and Fountain one.
Cherry chipped in with a solo block.
Sydney Murrell finished with 42 digs on the back row while Alie Tunks totaled 22, Davis and Faith Pulley 14 apiece, Cherry 11 and Fountain four.
Cherry served up six aces while Parkerson and Murrell each managed two and Davis and Tunks one apiece.
Watertown will be joined at state by South Greene, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Sale Creek, Harpeth, Summertown, Halls and Memphis East.
The Lady Purple Tigers drew Harpeth at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blackman High in the Class A bracket released Friday morning by TSSAA.
The winner will play at 5 p.m. and the loser at 8, both at Blackman and against either Gatlinburg-Pittman or Memphis East.
The Class A tournament will shift to Siegel on Wednesday before the championship match at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center at noon next Thursday.
Lady Wildcats ousted
BRENTWOOD -- Three-time defending Class AAA state champion Brentwood returned to the state tournament with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-20 triumph over Wilson Central in sectional action Thursday, ending the Lady Wildcats' season at 21-13.
Emilee McDonald led the Lady Wildcats with 10 digs and seven kills while Anna Kate Guethlein added 10 assists and six digs, Taryn Wilson 16 digs and Sydney Dalton 13 kills.
