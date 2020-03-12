It’s Bears vs. Blaze in state quarterfinals

MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet’s boys will spend the next week focused on Blackman after the Golden Bears drew the Blaze for the quarterfinal round in the state tournament draw Tuesday afternoon on the Monte Hale/Jimmy Earle Arena Floor of Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
The Golden Bears (29-3) and Blaze (26-3) will do battle at 1:15 p.m. next Wednesday on the same MTSU floor with the winner facing either Oak Ridge (27-5) or Houston (29-4) in the 11:30 a.m. semifinals March 20. The finals are set for 1 p.m. March 21 with Whitehaven (27-3), Cleveland (33-1), Hillsboro (23-7) and Maryville (30-4) are in the other bracket.
“They’re good, always a real hard team to beat, always really tough,” Mt. Juliet coach Troy Allen said of the Blaze. “Coach (Barry) Wortman is one of the best coaches in the state. Everybody in the draw is pretty tough so they’re obviously tough.
“Just glad to be a part of it and we didn’t have anybody we wanted to play.”
Even before he and his coaches began breaking down video, Allen had an impromptu scouting report.
“They have a great point guard, a big guy who can shoot it real well,” Allen said. “They’re just a really hard team to beat. They really control the tempo of the game, play a little bit slower than we do, just do a good job, a seven-point lead feels like a 20-point lead when they have a lead on you. They’re hard to come back on when they get ahead of you.
“He’ll have a really good plan for us and hopefully we’ll have a one for him, too.”
Wortman is one of a handful of Tennessee high school coaches (former Wilson Central and Friendship Christian coach John Wild is another) with state championships in both girls (at Hickman County in 1997) and boys (Blackman in 2014).
“Just the respect I have for Coach Allen, who’s one of the premier coaches in our business at one of the top programs in our state,” Wortman said of his reaction on seeing the draw. “I love the (Will) Pruitt kid, watching him from afar, and (Riggs) Abner.
“A good, tall task. But everybody in this tournament’s really good. We understand that. We’ll try to play our best game of the year.”
A Lebanon connection is always on the Blackman bench in the person of former Castle Heights Military Academy coach Jeff Wortman, Barry’s uncle.
“He’s got my back,” Barry Wortman said of his uncle, who was coaching both the CHMA boys and girls as well as being a baseball and football assistant when the school closed in 1986. “He’s my best friend in life. We’ve always been close. (With) my dad passing away, he’s always been somebody to lean on for support. He’s been there my whole life. I love him to death.”
Jeff Wortman, an Ohio native, taught PE in the Lebanon Special Schools District (10th District to Lebanon oldtimers) for 22 years following CHMA’s closure. He’s followed his nephew through his stops with Shelbyville’s boys, Hickman County, Oak Ridge and in college as a Morehead State assistant before arriving in Murfreesboro at Blackman.
“I respect that program, Mt. Juliet. I’ve followed them, along with Barry, forever,” Jeff Wortman said. “Troy’s a good coach, well respected, and they have a fine team.
“When I left Heights, when they closed down, I went with Barry and followed him all the time and, of course my whole family. My brother has won state championships in Ohio and Georgia. I’ve stayed in the game and it keeps me going.
“I enjoyed it. I loved working with the younger kids (in LSSD), watching them grow up.”
Pruitt makes more Mt. Juliet boys’ hoops history as Mr. Basketball finalistMURFREESBORO — Cleveland’s JaCobi Wood was named Class AAA Mr. Basketball during a ceremony Tuesday night on the floor of MTSU’s Monte Hale/Jimmy Earle Arena.
But Mt. Juliet senior point guard Will Pruitt made school history as the first Golden Bear to be on that stage as one of the three finalists.
“It’s a blessing,” Pruitt said. “I’m super excited. I can’t wait to get out there and play next week.”
Pruitt has led the boys’ team at a school long noted as a girls’ basketball powerhouse to new heights — the program’s first three district championships, first two state tournament berths and first region title.
“It’s a credit to this team,” he said. “They’re amazing. We’ve put in so much work ever since last year when we got upset (in the Region 5-AAA semifinals to host Gallatin). We’re super-excited for the future and upcoming games.”
While coach Troy Allen is noted for coaching his players hard. The pace at which the Golden Bears play (another coach watching them in last week’s regional in Springfield said they had the highest basketball IQ he had ever seen at the high school level) with the crisp passing and hard defense make it look like they practice far more than one coaching staff could put them through.
“Most of us played against each other when we were younger in the WWBA (West Wilson Basketball Association) and then in middle school we all played together,” Pruitt said. “We know what’s going on around us, and our chemistry has built over the years.”
Pruitt, a 6-foot-2 three-year starter, averaged 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists during his regular senior season. He looks like he could score going 1-on-5 anytime he wants. But he also has to think about his four teammates on the floor.
“It’s my style to give it to my teammates first and then take what the defense gives me,” he said. “If I need to go score, I’ll go score it, dish off to my teammates if I need to do that.”
Underwood in the houseAlso in the Glass House (as Murphy Center is informally referred to) was former Mt. Juliet Christian basketball and football star Victor Underwood, who now coaches girls at Silverdale in Chattanooga.
One of his players Silverdale players, Melaina Bone, was a Miss Basketball finalist in Division II-A. Trinity Christian’s Macey Lee won that honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.