Fate, the blind draw or whatever one wants to call it must have enjoyed Bradley Central’s 34-26 win over Lebanon in last year’s state quarterfinals so much it drew up a rematch for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
That was the result of the blind draw Sunday afternoon for the girls’ state basketball tournament pairings. Class AAA is first on the docket and Lebanon-Bradley is the third of three quarterfinal games on tap at Monte Hale-Jimmy Earle Arena.
“Our kids are extremely excited to be playing Bradley,” said Lebanon coach Cory Barrett, adding he and the Devilettes aren’t big into playing the redemption card. “But we’re right where we need to be.
“We have unfinished business. That’s been our motto all year, so we’re happy to be in a place where we have a chance to win a state championship this week.”
Bradley went on to win the 2019 championship and followed up with a 29-3 season in ’19-20.
“Some of the faces have changed, but what they do hasn’t changed,” Barrett said of the Bearettes. “They’re bigger than they were last year (three six-footers, including one who can play outside). Their point guard transferred out at midseason and they’ve been starting a freshman, but she’s tough. They’ve played some of the best teams in the country (with losses coming to newly-crowned Division II-AA champion Ensworth, Blackman and Westlake of Atlanta).
“At Bradley Central, the faces change, but the results usually stay the same.”
While no team reaches the state tournament coming off a loss, both teams have lengthy. Lebanon (30-6) is riding a 13-game run dating to a loss to Butler in Louisville, Ky., on Jan. 25. Bradley hasn’t lost this calendar year.
The Bearettes’ last defeat came against Westlake on Dec. 30, 21 games ago.
Wednesday’s winner will return for an 11:30 a.m. semifinal Friday against either Brentwood (29-2) or Arlington (30-5). The finals are set for 1 p.m. Saturday. Science Hill (28-7), Stone Memorial (29-4), Maryville (30-4) and Whitehaven (27-3) are in the other bracket.
