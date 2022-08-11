High school football’s preseason wraps up this weekend with jamboree action.

The finales kick off tonight with Mt. Juliet hosting Ensworth at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium with freshmen getting underway at 7 p.m. The varsities will follow with two periods of action.

