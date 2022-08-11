High school football’s preseason wraps up this weekend with jamboree action.
The finales kick off tonight with Mt. Juliet hosting Ensworth at Roger Perry Field/Elzie Patton Stadium with freshmen getting underway at 7 p.m. The varsities will follow with two periods of action.
Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Whites Creek for two quarters of football against the Cobras as part of the Metro Jamboree, which is being played at home sites throughout Nashville.
It’s not a jamboree on the Hill, but Green Hill will host LaVergne in a 6:30 p.m. scrimmage.
On Friday, Lebanon will host Station Camp at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium with freshmen starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and, around 7:30, the varsity.
Wilson Central will host Beech on Friday with freshmen kicking off at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity with the JV capping off the evening. Each will play two quarters.
Watertown will again take on Smith County, but this time at Gordonsville’s Turney Ford Field. And instead of a Saturday night, it will be at 6 p.m. Friday.
Friendship Christian will wait until Saturday night to travel to Nashville’s Franklin Road Academy for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.
