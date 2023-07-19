BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bethel football coach Michael Jasper is the 2022-23 Mid-South Conference Male Coach for Significance, conference officials announced Monday.
In 2022, Jasper, a Mt. Juliet native who played in the line for the Mt. Juliet Golden Bears, led the Wildcats to an 11-1 record capturing the regular season championship and making an appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series.
“It’s an honor to be selected for this award and recognized by our great conference,” Jasper said. “It is a blessing to be able to pour into young people’s lives daily, use the game of football as a catalyst to create positive change, and build long lasting relationships with so many people. It is my goal to create an environment where players and coaches can excel to the best of their abilities on and off the field.”
Jasper works hard to not only help his student-athletes on the field but also off of it. One way he has done this is by starting a program called Manhood Mondays. The program focuses on character building, religion, etiquette, leadership and other topics that help on the field and in life. He also gets his team involved in the community greeting local children at the elementary and middle school on High Five Fridays.
“I am a firm believer in WE not me, and must thank the amazing staff I get to work with. Without those men helping me implement the vision, it doesn’t work,” Jasper added. “I’m grateful to my alma mater, Bethel University, for the opportunity to do good work in these young people’s lives. I also must thank Brad Chappell for always mentoring me and helping me become a better man and coach.”
The MSC Male Coach for Significance is presented to a coach who is an outstanding teacher, an exemplary role model and a dynamic leader. These individuals are the catalyst for uniting players into a single, selfless team that accomplishes memorable feats. A coach who earns the trust and respect of student-athletes and makes a profound impact on their lives both on and off the playing fields. The award is selected by the conference’s character committee.
“It is my belief that when things are done the right way off the field, the on-field successes will surely follow,” Jasper said. The culture we have in our program is permeating with ingredients of authenticity, love, positive energy, communication, and consistency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.