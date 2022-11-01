Citing family reasons, David Jennings is leaving his position as Wilson Central athletic director, effective at the Christmas break.
Jennings, a Watertown High graduate, is taking a teaching position at Brentwood High where he will serve as ISS coordinator. Though former WCHS basketball coaches Troy Bond and Troy Crane are now coaching the Bruins, Jennings will not be rejoining them on the bench. He will not be involved in coaching, at least not at the outset.
He has been AD at WCHS since 2019 and at the school 17 years, coming as an assistant football and basketball coach and later serving as head golf coach. He began his career at Watertown.
“Wilson Central’s home and I’ve been there 17 years but I’ve got to take care of my family situation,” said Jennings said, noting he will continue to live in Lebanon. “It wasn’t something I was looking to do.”
Assistant principal Jason Franklin, who has held that position since Wilson Central’s 2001 opening, will take over as athletic director.
