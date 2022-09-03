Jimenez's second-half score provides 1-0 CU win

ATHENS — No. 16 Cumberland started slow on the road against Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday, but was able to push across a goal from Evelyn Jimenez in the 70th minute to escape with a 1-0 win.
The Bulldogs controlled the pace in the first half putting four shots on goal, but each shot attempt was right at Cumberland keeper Sabrina Gratziano. Cumberland had one really good chance when the TWU keeper Laia Roch Font misplayed a ball allowing Gabby Jones to take it and fire a shot, but a nice recovery by Roch Font kept the Phoenix from getting on the scoreboard in the first half.
During the second half, the Phoenix played with a lot more urgency only allowing two Tennessee Wesleyan shots, neither were on goal. Cumberland was finally able to push one through the Bulldogs defense in the 70th minute as Evelyn Jimenez scored after collecting a rebound on a blocked shot for a 1-0 lead. The assist was given to Marie Bathe for taking the shot that ricocheted to Jimenez. The goal was Jimenez’s first of the season.
The Phoenix then stood strong the final 20 minutes to come away with their second clean sheet of the season and to move to 2-0.
After just four shots in the first half, Cumberland would finish with 15 shots in the match with seven on target. Tennessee Wesleyan finished with eight shots and four shots on goal each in the first half.
Gabby Jones took five shots in the contest, most for either team, with three shots on goal. Jimenes tallied three with two on goal and the lone goal of the match. Marie Bathe added her third assist of the year to pick up where she left off last season.
Tennessee Wesleyan Krista Elk Hardadottir led the Bulldogs in shots with four while Cristina Escrig added three. Bulldogs keeper Laia Roch Font posted six saves in the match while allowing one goal.
The Phoenix will host their first ranked matchup of the season on Monday against No. 19 Truett-McConnell. The game is slated to start at 1 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
