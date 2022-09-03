Jimenez's second-half score provides 1-0 CU win

Evelyn Jimenez, shown in an earlier game, scored the only goal in Cumberland’s Wednesday win at Tennessee Wesleyan.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

ATHENS — No. 16 Cumberland started slow on the road against Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday, but was able to push across a goal from Evelyn Jimenez in the 70th minute to escape with a 1-0 win.

The Bulldogs controlled the pace in the first half putting four shots on goal, but each shot attempt was right at Cumberland keeper Sabrina Gratziano. Cumberland had one really good chance when the TWU keeper Laia Roch Font misplayed a ball allowing Gabby Jones to take it and fire a shot, but a nice recovery by Roch Font kept the Phoenix from getting on the scoreboard in the first half.

