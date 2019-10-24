Jockeying for playoff positioning in Week 10

With two weeks before the official start of the playoffs, the playoff for the playoffs are under way as Mt. Juliet tries to keep the lead in Region 4-6A and Lebanon and Wilson Central battle for second.
Throwing a new wrinkle in the proceedings are the decisions made Wednesday for Lebanon, Central and Mt. Juliet to move their games to Thursday due to a rainy forecast for Friday.
Watertown is out of region this week but the Purple Tigers still have a playoff dog in their game at Upperman.
While Friendship Christian is enjoying life at the top of the East Region, Mt. Juliet Christian is suddenly in a dogfight just to ensure a home playoff game in Division II-A.
Lebanon at Wilson Central (Thursday)
Being a local-rivalry game between 4-4 teams is big enough. But at 2-1 in the region, Lebanon is trying to stay at least even with Hendersonville (the Blue Devils own the tiebreaker) and ahead of 1-2 Wilson Central, which has the tiebreaker on fellow 1-2 Rossview for the fourth and final slot in the playoffs.
"We control our own destiny," said Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry, whose Blue Devils have a stated goal of hosting the first playoff game at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium and first at home since 2004 at Nokes-Lasater Field. "This week's game makes next week's game (Lebanon at Rossview, Wilson Central at Station Camp) a really, really important game or make it less important.
"Every region game is an important game. This is the only one that matters."
"It's a very big football game for playoff implications," said Central coach Brad Dedman, who has apparently been doing some calculating. "If things fall just right, there's a chance we could still get second."
But first, the Wildcats have to right their ship which is on a four-game losing streak following a four-game win streak which opened the season.
"They're a much-improved football team from last year," Gentry said of the Wildcats. "Dangerous football team. They've got a lot to play for, a playoff game. Very, very important region game for the both of us."
Gentry said Central runs a spread offense with one or two backs for running purposes.
"For the most part, it's a one-back where they throw it," Gentry said. "At the beginning of the year, they were throwing it more horizontally (screens and short passes to the flats) and more recently they've been throwing it more vertically (deep).
"Defensively, they're a Brad Dedman-50 football team ... They'll stunt a little bit.
"They're good at what they do. Their defensive front has been very good ... the front seven, basically."
Dedman's D will have to deal with Blue Devils running back DeQuantay Shannon.
"They got a really good offensive line up front and they do a good job of getting after you and finishing blocks," Dedman said. "Shannon does a good job of making plays on his own when the blocking's not there, for whatever reason. He can cut it or bounce it."
Dedman is also impressed with the Blue Devils' front seven on defense.
"The defensive line, they do a good job of running around," Dedman said. "Linebacker play is really good. (Daniel Davila) does a really good job of making tackles, running things down. (Copeland Bradford) does a good job of reading as well. They're a really good tandem together.
"We got to play disciplined football and do what we do."
This deep into a season, injuries are almost always a factor. That's especially true at Central which had a long list of them for its most recent game two weeks ago. But last week's open date helped to the point only lineman Tucker Wilson and safety Kolbe Pickett are out for Friday. Others, including linebacker/tight end/long snapper Jared Lawrence (who left the game against LaVergne in the first quarter two weeks ago with what was later diagnosed as a high ankle sprain) are on the bubble for this week.
"We're getting a lot of guys back," Dedman said. "We have a lot of question mark guys."
Lebanon appeared to be in better shape, at least at the beginning of the week.
"Everybody that's been playing will continue to be playing as far as I know," Gentry said Monday.
Station Camp at Mt. Juliet (Thursday)
The Golden Bears can't clinch their fourth straight region championship unless they win and Hendersonville, their Week 11 opponent, loses to Rossview. But they can book a future game at Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
"Our biggest thing this week is winning the game and earn another home game," said Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry, whose Bears can clinch the No. 2 seed with a victory. "We know by winning this game this week we'll clinch another home game."
Mt. Juliet (5-3 season, 3-0 region) is heavily favored against a winless Station Camp team coached by MJHS-graduate Shaun Hollinsworth, who has been with the school since its 2003 opening and is in his 16th season as head coach.
"While the record's not showing they're getting better, the film is," Perry said of the Bison. "A lot of Station Camp's games against really good teams have been close in the first half. That (shows) the lack of depth, and they don't have good numbers right now, due to rezoning."
Perry said Station Camp emphasizes the run on offense.
"They've been pretty diverse," Perry said. "What they've done lately is base out of double-tight sets, 22 personnel (two tight ends, two backs) and even some 32 (three backs and two TEs) personnel and some straight T formation. They'll run dive and dive option and some misdirection.
"Defensively, they're still basing out of an odd front, but we've also seen them in a 3-3 stack."
Watertown at Upperman
Both teams are 7-1 for the season and leading Region 4 -- Watertown in Class 2A and Upperman in 3A. But both are facing the possibility of a three-way tie in their regions. The Purple Tigers are in this predicament because East Robertson is 3-1 in region play going into the Indians' trip to Robinson Stadium to battle the Purple Tigers next week. Trousdale County is also 3-1, though the Yellow Jackets don't have a tiebreaker over the Tigers, but do over East. In a three-way tie in which the teams have gone 1-1 against the other two, most overall wins becomes the tiebreaker.
"This game is big for both of us," Watertown coach Gavin Webster said.
And this game is another intriguing non-region game for the Tigers, who can get primed for the postseason with a solid performance in Baxter against the Bees.
"It's good competition for the playoffs," Webster said. "It gets you ready for it."
Upperman runs a power spread offense similar to Lebanon with a sniffer and quarterback in the backfield.
"Very similar to our offense," Webster said, noting Watertown's personnel doesn't permit him to run it as much this year, though the Tigers have used it some. "We've run it some in the past.
Upperman's defense is a 3-3, which is good for its versatility, Webster said.
"It's a way top keep six men in the box (to stop the run), plus being able to guard the pass," Webster said.
Friendship Christian at Bell Buckle Webb
The 6-2 Commanders will wrap up East Region play this week in Bedford County before stepping out of region next Friday at Stone Memorial in Crossville. Following a first-round bye, they'll be back at Pirtle Field for the second round. The next two weeks are about fine tuning the engine to make a possible third straight BlueCross Bowl run.
"You're in the process where we learn from last week where there were times where we didn't line up right, didn't execute right," Commander coach John McNeal said. "We're working each week trying to eliminate those mistakes."
One mistake Friendship fixed early in last week's 58-8 win over Mt. Juliet Christian was covering the Saints receivers on MJCA's opening drive when the visitors marched downfield in 10 plays for a short-lived 8-7 edge. The Commander defense clamped down after that, holding MJCA to 100 yards passing for the game and minus-29 rushing.
"We didn't make any adjustments," McNeal said. "We just lined up like we were supposed to after the first series.
"We misaligned several times the first drive. Two times we didn't even cover their receiver."
Webb, a newcomer to TSSAA, is 0-for-2019. The Feet are coming off a 67-18 loss to Tyner in their only non-region game of the season. But Webb has already had success in basketball.
"They've got some good athletes," McNeal said. "That's seen in basketball. They're very athletic out in space."
Webb is a passing team out of the spread on offense and an even-front on defense.
"They're a throwing team," McNeal said. "They have a lot of people on the line of scrimmage (on defense)."
Mt. Juliet Christian at Middle Tennessee Christian
A week ago, it appeared Mt. Juliet Christian could safely book Edward Suey Field for a playoff game early next month, either the first or second round. Suddenly, Middle Tennessee Christian is only a game behind the Saints and could catch (and by getting the tiebreaker, pass) MJCA for the fourth and final home game.
"The next two weeks will decide who gets what," said Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis, whose 3-4 Saints (3-2 in the East Region) will play host to Donelson Christian (also in the battle for a third or fourth seed) in the Nov. 1 finale. "There's no little games anymore.
"You're playing for a home game this week and next week, you're playing for third, and that matters when you're looking at the other side of the draw."
Mt. Juliet Christian's defense will have no trouble identifying key No. 1. Find Kamari McGowan. MTCS' longtime running back moved to quarterback last week when the Cougars' other QBs were either injured or sick. McGowan made Franklin Grace Christian ill with a TSSAA-record-for-a-quarterback 442 yards in a 60-22 triumph, moving the Murfreesboro team to 2-6, 2-3.
"The biggest thing is he's their main weapon and everybody knows it," Davis said. "We have to line up correctly and tackle whoever has the ball, and if he's the only one back there, we'll tackle him."
Mt. Juliet Christian fell into this predicament in part due to last week's 58-8 loss at Friendship Christian. The Saints' first possession was a perfectly-executed 10-play drive which gave them a brief one-point lead. The Commanders dominated from there.
"Two things happened," Davis said. "We started missing assignments. We got to do that first. We missed assignments, it makes it a harder day.
"When the momentum shifted, we were fighting that as well. We had the right game plan. We just weren't able to execute it. When you're playing a championship team, you have to do everything right."
Week 10 games
THURSDAY
LEBANON at WILSON CENTRAL
Station Camp at MT. JULIET
FRIDAY
WATERTOWN at Upperman
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Bell Buckle Webb
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Middle Tennessee Christian, 7:30 p.m.
All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Football standings
REGION 4-6A
Region Overall
MT. JULIET 3-0 5-3
LEBANON 2-1 4-4
Hendersonville 2-1 3-5
WILSON CENTRAL 1-2 4-4
Rossview 1-2 4-4
Station Camp 0-3 0-8
Last week's scores
Stewarts Creek 17, LEBANON 7
Oak Ridge 41, MT. JULIET 34
Beech 55, Station Camp 7
Gallatin 27, Hendersonville 8
This week's games
LEBANON at WILSON CENTRAL (Thursday)
Station Camp at MT. JULIET (Thursday)
Hendersonville at Rossview
REGION 4-2A
Region Overall
WATERTOWN 4-0 7-1
Trousdale County 3-1 7-1
East Robertson 3-1 4-4
Westmoreland 1-3 4-4
Cascade 1-3 2-6
Jackson County 0-4 3-6
Last week's scores
WATERTOWN 42, Jackson County 8
East Robertson 27, Westmoreland 6
Trousdale County 44, Cascade 0
This week's games
WATERTOWN at Upperman
Forrest at Cascade
Harpeth at East Robertson
White House Heritage at Westmoreland
EAST REGION
Region Overall
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 6-0 6-2
King's Academy 5-1 5-4
Donelson Christian 3-2 5-3
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 3-2 3-4
Middle Tennessee Christian 2-3 2-6
Grace Baptist 1-4 2-5
Bell Buckle Webb 1-4 1-5
Franklin Grace Christian 0-5 0-8
Last week's scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 58, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 8
King's Academy 17, Donelson Christian 14
Tyner 67, Bell Buckle Webb 18
Middle Tennessee Christian 60, Franklin Grace Christian 22
This week's games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Bell Buckle Webb
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Middle Tennessee Christian
Grace Baptist at King's Academy
Franklin Grace Christian at Donelson Christian
