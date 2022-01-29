Johnson dazzles for 23 in CU women’s win

Cumberland’s women swept the season series with in-state rival Bethel University 62-55 at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on Thursday evening.
The Phoenix (8-10, 3-8 Mid-South Conference) went 23-of-52 from the field and hit four threes, all in the second half. They won the rebound battle and scored 17 points off 15 Bethel turnovers.
Tyra Johnson dazzled for 23 points, her seventh game of the season with 20 or more points. Lebanon’s Lindsey Freeman scored 11 points with nine rebounds. Guard Abby Morgan scored nine, Alaina Rongos added seven with six boards and Keara Sexton scored six with five rebounds.
The first quarter started fast for both sides of both teams knocked down shots in the first seven possessions to an 8-6 CU lead. The Phoenix pushed it out to 12-8 before a 7-2 swing gave the Wildcats their first lead at 15-14. The back-and-forth action continued to a 21-21 tie before Breon Oldham hit a jumper at the horn to give Cumberland the lead after the first.
The second quarter slowed down for both teams as Bethel outscored Cumberland 11-6 and took a 32-29 lead into the break.
The Phoenix started the second half on a 7-0 run to take the lead as Rongos and Johnson made layups and Morgan drained a three in the corner. CU would keep the pressure on and push it out with a quick five points on a jumper from Freeman and a three from Johnson for a 41-34 lead in the third. Bethel grinded their way back into it to tie things at 44-44 before Swafford knocked down two free throws for a 46-44 Phoenix lead headed to the fourth.
Johnson scored the first five points of the fourth to keep the lead at 51-48 before she found Freeman for a transition three. Rongos followed it up with a dagger three to put it out of reach as Cumberland would win 62-55.
Cumberland will take on Freed-Hardeman at home today at 2 p.m.
