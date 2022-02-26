Johnson named Mid-South Conference Player of the Year

Cumberland senior guard Tyra Johnson was named Mid-South Conference Player of the Year and Lebanon-native Lindsey Freeman earned second team All-MSC honors, announced by the league office Thursday.
Johnson becomes the first Cumberland player to earn Mid-South Conference Player of the Year since Chatica Hathaway in the 1999-2000 season. She also was named first team All-MSC.
Johnson had a special season becoming just the second player in school history to score 500 points in a season. Johnson led the conference in scoring and three-point field goals made, 35th and 28th best nationally. She averaged 17.5 points per game shooting 37.8% from the field and 32.3% behind the arc.
24 of the 29 games that Johnson played in she posted double-figure points, 13 of those were 20 or more point games. She scored 30 points twice this season the first time on the road at Freed-Hardeman and the second in a 75-72 win over Pikeville.
Freeman earned All-MSC second team honors for the first time in her career. She was the only other Phoenix to average double-figure points this season with 10.3 points per game. She led the team in rebounds with 5.9 boards per game. She netted a career-high 20 points on the road at Life.
The former Wilson Central and Lebanon forward excelled at defending the ball this season, shutting down prolific scorers for the opposition time and time again most recently holding Mid-South Conference first teamer Alyssa LeMay of Freed-Hardeman to just three points in the MSC Opening Round game on Monday.
Eleven Cumberland women’s basketball student-athletes were named to the Academic All-Mid-South team presented to athletes with sophomore or greater standing in the classroom with a 3.25 grade-point-average or better: Lucy Chilcut, Tierra Davis, Lindsey Freeman, Calrissa Gadsey, Sky Johnson, Tyra Johnson, Natiya Jumper, Abby Morgan, Kennedy Powell, Alaina Rongos and Teoria Woods.
Powell was named a member of the 2021-22 MSC Women’s Basketball Champions of Character Team.
