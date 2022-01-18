Cumberland’s Tyra Johnson earned Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday, announced by the league office.
The Decatur, Ala., native posted her second 30-point game of the season in a win over Pikeville on Thursday and followed that up with a 24-point performance at home against Campbellsville. She averaged 27 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
She connected on 12 of 25 shots overall and 4 for 8 from 3-point range for 30 points, three boards and four assists versus Pikeville.
The senior made 7 of 14 from the floor, 5 of 9 from behind the arc and all five attempts at the foul line for 24 points and six caroms against Cumberlands
This is her first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honor of her season and career.
Johnson is leading the Phoenix in scoring this season averaging 16.8 points per game which is second-best in the Mid-South Conference.
Cumberland will be on the road this week starting Thursday at Shawnee State and at No. 1 Thomas More on Saturday.
